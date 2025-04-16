13-year-old boy shot on CTA Red Line train on Chicago's South Side: police

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was shot inside a CTA Red Line train Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.



A 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting on a CTA Red Line train on Chicago’s South Side Wednesday night.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

The shooting occurred inside a CTA train car, according to CPD. No other injuries were reported.

The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and was listed in serious condition.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, and police haven’t released a description of any suspects.

Service halted:

Red Line service was running with "major delays" due to the shooting.

The CTA released the following statement:

Red Line trains are running with major delays and congestion, but not stopping at Garfield due to police activity.

As a result of the delay, shuttle buses will continue to provide connecting service from 47th/Dan Ryan to 63rd/Dan Ryan, in both directions.

At this time, also consider other service alternatives that may serve your trip, such as nearby bus routes, or using buses to other rail lines.

These may include:

#29 State

#55 Garfield

See station personnel for further assistance, and pay attention to announcements on trains and at stations for service information.

We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

For the latest service updates on the Red Line, follow this link.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.