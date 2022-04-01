Teen shot during argument on Chicago's South Side

A 15-year-old boy was shot on Chicago's South Side Friday morning, according to police.

Police said the boy was standing outside in the 5100 block of south Damen Avenue – Back of the Yards – shortly before 9 a.m., when an unknown offender driving a white car approached and a verbal altercation began.

The offender then began to fire shots in the teen, and the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his left thigh and abdomen, police said.

The teen self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he remains in stable condition, according to police.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.