Teen shot in Gage Park overnight

A 15-year-old boy was shot on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday night.

Police say the victim was walking on a Gage Park sidewalk with another man in the 5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 2 a.m. when someone opened fire.

The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.