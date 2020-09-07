Teen struck by lightning in Florida now improving with treatment in Chicago

A teenager who survived being hit by lightning in Florida is making strides with treatment in Chicago.

The 14-year old beat the odds and has a positive spirit that has inspired many.

Vacation photos show the Texas family on a Florida beach in July. The sky turned dark.

“All of the sudden we were getting ready to leave the beach, lightning hit my son,” said Barbara Brewer.

Jacob Brewer was knocked unconscious. Lightning zapped through his body, stopping his heart.

“He almost died, really. I believe it’s a miracle he’s with us. We thank God for that. He is making progress,” said Jacob’s father, Jeremiah Brewer.

He was hurt badly and paralyzed. But the miracle continued when he moved his toes.

In August, Jacob was moved to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago. Jacob and his dad are all alone in the city with no family. Just health care workers, but some of the best in the world.

Jacob hopes to return to school, where he plays trombone in the marching band. For a few months, he will be in Chicago, separated from his mother and sister.

Jacob’s sister and mother are in Texas, but might move to Chicago to be closer to him, since school can be done remotely.