Teen was high during Wauconda crash that killed 16-year-old girl: police

An arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old man who was allegedly high when he crashed his vehicle and killed a teenage girl in northwest suburban Wauconda.

Caleb R. Rohrbach, 18, faces charges of driving under the influence of cannabis, reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving in connection to the March 15 crash on Route 12 near Case Road, Wauconda police said.

Rohrbach, of Cary, allegedly crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic about 10:15 p.m. and crashed head-on with a Ford Focus driven by 16-year-old Danielle Thomas, authorities said.

Thomas, of McHenry, was pronounced dead at Good Shepard Hospital in Barrington, police and the Wauconda Fire District said. Two other female passengers in the Ford, ages 14 and 15, were treated and released from hospitals.

Rohrbach was treated at a hospital and his blood was tested, according to police, who said in March that charges were pending against him.

A warrant was issued for Rorhbach's arrest after "months of thoroughly investigating the crash," police said. His bail is set at $1 million.