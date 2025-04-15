Teen wounded in reported drive-by shooting near Chicago Vocational High School

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of East 87th Street. Police say someone inside a van opened fire, hitting the teen in the buttocks. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and is in fair condition.



A teenager was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon on the city's South Side, reportedly near Chicago Vocational High School.

What we know:

According to the Chicago Police Department, the 17-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk around 4:17 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 87th Street when a van pulled up alongside him.

Police said someone inside the van fired shots, striking the teen in the buttocks. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the van or the shooter.

What's next:

No one is currently in custody, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD.