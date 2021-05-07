Teenage boy charged in pair of Belmont Central carjackings

A teenage boy is facing multiple felony charges in connection with a pair of carjackings that happened minutes apart Sunday in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

The 17-year-old has been charged with two felony counts of vehicular hijacking, Chicago police said.

The boy was arrested Thursday in the 300 block of North Mobile Avenue, after being identified by officers as the person who allegedly took a 65-year-old woman’s car at 8:42 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Fullerton Avenue, police said.

Minutes later, he allegedly stole a 27-year-old woman's car in the 5800 block of West Wrightwood Avenue.

He is due in bond court Thursday.