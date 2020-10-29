article

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two teenage sisters reported missing from Gresham on the South Side.

Hailey Jones, 14, and Daniya Green, 15, were last seen about 8 p.m. Tuesday near Halsted and 87th streets, according to Chicago police.

Daniya was wearing a blue jean jacket and brown boots.

They are known to visit the area near 74th Street and Langley Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Police asked anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts to call detectives at 312-747-8274.