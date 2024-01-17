Teenager charged in 3 robberies on CTA Blue Line

Charges have been filed against a 17-year-old boy accused of robbing three CTA Blue Line passengers in November.

Police say the offender took property from a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman while on a CTA train in the 400 block of South Western Avenue. He implied he had a weapon at the time of the robbery on Nov. 25, 2023.

The offender was also charged in an armed robbery the following day, on Nov. 26. He allegedly robbed a 19-year-old man on a CTA train in the 500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

The teenager was charged with 2 counts of robbery while indicating he had a firearm and one count of armed robbery.

No additional information is available at this time.