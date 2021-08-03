Teenager charged with attempted murder for allegedly attacking nurse

article

An 18-year-old man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly attacking a nurse in Elgin.

Travis Turner is accused of attacking a nurse at Elgin Mental Health Center. Prosecutors said he punched her in the face and knocked her to the floor. She suffered life-threatening injuries to her skull, upper body and face and remains hospitalized two weeks later.

Turner's bond is set at $500,000, with 10 percent needed to apply for bond.

He will be back in court on August 11.

