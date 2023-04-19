Teenager charged with carjacking ride-share driver at gunpoint on South Side in 2021

A 17-year-old boy was charged in an armed carjacking that happened in November 2021 on Chicago's South Side.

Police say the juvenile took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 44-year-old ride-share driver in the 3900 block of South State Street near Bronzeville.

He was arrested on Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue. He was charged with felony aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No additional information is available at this time.