Teenager seriously wounded in South Side drive-by shooting

A 17-year-old boy was seriously hurt in a shooting in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said the victim was walking outside in the 6800 block of South Michigan Avenue around 11:45 p.m. when he was shot.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

According to police, the shooter was driving a black vehicle. There was no one in custody as of Sunday morning. Area One Detectives are investigating.