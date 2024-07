A 17-year-old was shot early this Thursday morning in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

According to police, the victim was walking towards a residence in the 3000 block of W. 55th Street around 12:10 a.m. when he was shot by an unknown offender.

The victim was shot once in the back and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital.

There is currently no one in custody, and detectives from Area One are investigating the incident.