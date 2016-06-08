Teenagers shooting at cars with BB guns in Park Ridge

Police in northwest suburban Park Ridge are searching for a pair of teenagers seen running away with a BB gun after three vehicles’ windows were shot out within minutes of each other Tuesday night.

About 7:45 p.m., the driver’s-side window of a 70-year-old woman’s car was shattered by a BB or “similar projectile” as she was driving in the 600 block of North Talcott Road, according to a statement from Park Ridge police.

While officers were investigating, they got another call of two more vehicles with their rear passenger windows being shot out less than a mile away.

A 44-year-old man’s vehicle was damaged in the 2400 block of Talcott, and a 45-year-old man’s car was shot at the same time as he drove north on I-294, adjacent to the scene where the woman’s car was was shot, police said. No one was hurt.

A witness saw two teenage boys running into the Iroqouis Woods near the first shooting, one of them wearing a black shirt and holding what looked like a BB gun. Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone.

“For the time being, Park Ridge police recommend keeping car windows up when driving along the wooded area on the west side of the city to provide some added protection from potential projectiles,” police said.