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Teens charged after overnight crime wave hits multiple Chicago neighborhoods: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  April 18, 2026 2:56pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Two teenage boys (ages 16 and 17) were charged with three felony counts of burglary and one count of criminal trespassing of a vehicle.
    • Police say they carried out a series of incidents early Friday morning, including three burglaries and an attempted car break-in across multiple Chicago locations within a few hours.
    • The suspects were arrested later that morning around 9:10 a.m. on the 7800 block of S. Cornell Avenue.

CHICAGO - Two teens have been charged with multiple burglaries and trespassing in a car in a matter of hours on Friday, according to Chicago police.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have each been charged with three felony counts of burglary and one felony count of criminal trespassing of a car.

They were identified as the suspects who burglarized three locations and tried to get into a car without permission early on Friday morning in three locations.

  • Burglary at 3:25 a.m., 3500 block of W. Fullerton Ave. 
  • Burglary at 4:24 a.m., 2500 block N. Halsted St.
  • Trespass to vehicle at 5:00 a.m., 1900 block of W. 47th St.
  • Burglary at 5:30 a.m., 3600 block of W. 26th St.

They were arrested around 9:10 a.m. in the 7800 block of S. Cornell Avenue, police say.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyChicagoNews