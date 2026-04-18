Teens charged after overnight crime wave hits multiple Chicago neighborhoods: police

The Brief Two teenage boys (ages 16 and 17) were charged with three felony counts of burglary and one count of criminal trespassing of a vehicle. Police say they carried out a series of incidents early Friday morning, including three burglaries and an attempted car break-in across multiple Chicago locations within a few hours. The suspects were arrested later that morning around 9:10 a.m. on the 7800 block of S. Cornell Avenue.



Two teens have been charged with multiple burglaries and trespassing in a car in a matter of hours on Friday, according to Chicago police.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have each been charged with three felony counts of burglary and one felony count of criminal trespassing of a car.

They were identified as the suspects who burglarized three locations and tried to get into a car without permission early on Friday morning in three locations.

Burglary at 3:25 a.m., 3500 block of W. Fullerton Ave.

Burglary at 4:24 a.m., 2500 block N. Halsted St.

Trespass to vehicle at 5:00 a.m., 1900 block of W. 47th St.

Burglary at 5:30 a.m., 3600 block of W. 26th St.

They were arrested around 9:10 a.m. in the 7800 block of S. Cornell Avenue, police say.