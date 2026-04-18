Teens charged after overnight crime wave hits multiple Chicago neighborhoods: police
CHICAGO - Two teens have been charged with multiple burglaries and trespassing in a car in a matter of hours on Friday, according to Chicago police.
A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have each been charged with three felony counts of burglary and one felony count of criminal trespassing of a car.
They were identified as the suspects who burglarized three locations and tried to get into a car without permission early on Friday morning in three locations.
- Burglary at 3:25 a.m., 3500 block of W. Fullerton Ave.
- Burglary at 4:24 a.m., 2500 block N. Halsted St.
- Trespass to vehicle at 5:00 a.m., 1900 block of W. 47th St.
- Burglary at 5:30 a.m., 3600 block of W. 26th St.
They were arrested around 9:10 a.m. in the 7800 block of S. Cornell Avenue, police say.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.