Teens charged in string of armed robberies across Chicago

The Brief Two teenage boys, ages 15 and 17, have been charged in a series of armed robberies in Chicago. Police say they carried out three robberies over two days in March targeting multiple victims. Both now face multiple felony charges as the investigation continues.



Two teenage boys were charged in connection with three armed robberies last month across a pair of Chicago neighborhoods.

What we know:

The teens, 15 and 17, were arrested Tuesday and each charged with three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Police said they were involved in three armed robberies that took place between March 15-17.

The thefts happened at the following times and location:

A 35-year-old man was robbed just after noon on March 15 in the 7600 block of South Exchange Avenue.

A 26-year-old woman was robbed around 9:17 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Cleveland Avenue.

A 34-year-old man was robbed around 9:40 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Exchange Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.