Teens charged in string of armed robberies across Chicago
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were charged in connection with three armed robberies last month across a pair of Chicago neighborhoods.
What we know:
The teens, 15 and 17, were arrested Tuesday and each charged with three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.
Police said they were involved in three armed robberies that took place between March 15-17.
The thefts happened at the following times and location:
- A 35-year-old man was robbed just after noon on March 15 in the 7600 block of South Exchange Avenue.
- A 26-year-old woman was robbed around 9:17 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Cleveland Avenue.
- A 34-year-old man was robbed around 9:40 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Exchange Avenue.
No further information was immediately available.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.