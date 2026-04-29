Expand / Collapse search

Teens charged in string of armed robberies across Chicago

By Will Hager
Published  April 29, 2026 9:28am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Two teenage boys, ages 15 and 17, have been charged in a series of armed robberies in Chicago.
    • Police say they carried out three robberies over two days in March targeting multiple victims.
    • Both now face multiple felony charges as the investigation continues.

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were charged in connection with three armed robberies last month across a pair of Chicago neighborhoods.

What we know:

The teens, 15 and 17, were arrested Tuesday and each charged with three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Police said they were involved in three armed robberies that took place between March 15-17.

The thefts happened at the following times and location:

  • A 35-year-old man was robbed just after noon on March 15 in the 7600 block of South Exchange Avenue.
  • A 26-year-old woman was robbed around 9:17 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Cleveland Avenue.
  • A 34-year-old man was robbed around 9:40 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Exchange Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyNear North SideSouth ShoreNews