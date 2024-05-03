Tensions rise as counter-protesters clash with pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Chicago

Friday was the fifth day of the pro-Palestinian encampment on the University of Chicago campus and tensions soared after counter-protesters showed up on the quad carrying American and Israeli flags.

Police from the University of Chicago formed a line, blocking the counter-protesters from mingling with the pro-Palestinian group.

The University sent out an alert via X, "please avoid the main quad area. Reports of physical altercations."

There were no injuries reported and things calmed down after a few hours of a large police presence.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, one man was arrested near the encampment, but it’s unknown what he was arrested for and if it was related to the demonstrations.

The pro-Palestinian group, UChicago United for Palestine, has been camped out on the quad since Monday.

The group is calling for the university to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

"We are protesting the fact that American tax dollars are being used to fund a foreign war that’s killing mostly women and children in Palestine, said Hassan, with UChicago United for Palestine.

Students backing Israel said they understand the concerns about the war in Gaza but don't agree with the calls for violence from the group.

"I completely denounce everything that’s being said by these chants where there’s calls for violence against Jewish members of the community," said Aaron Weinberg, who said he’s the only Jewish representative in the student government.

University leaders met with the pro-Palestinian protesters on Thursday. The protesters said that the university had engaged in insincere negotiations.

The president of the university released a statement Friday, stating in part:

"Left to itself, there is no end in sight, and the disruptions will continue to mount. The encampment protesters have flouted our policies rather than working with them, despite UChicago being an institution that allows for many ways to express views."

"We can’t leave by the university's intimidation attempts," said Rayna, with UChicago United for Palestine. She had this to say regarding the university possibly moving their encampment. "Hopefully our community shows up and shows out and we can keep going and keep going until our goal of divestment because at the end of the day, this is not about the university, this isn't about the movements that we are seeing in the US, across the country – this is about what's happening in Gaza."

Similar protests are occurring at other campuses, including Northwestern University and DePaul, where the demonstrators are currently maintaining peace.

Northwestern recently reached a resolution with their protesters just last week.