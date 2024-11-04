Tent cities continue to grow along Chicago's lakefront, sparking concerns for residents

DuSable Lake Shore Drive is often praised as one of the most beautiful roadways in the world.

But in recent months, it’s also become a scene of hardship as tent communities of homeless individuals have appeared along the northern part of the city’s lakefront.

One alderman is now working to find a balance between supporting those in need and addressing safety concerns in her community.

"We've gotten calls from constituents, neighbors, anyone who walks on the lakefront that they've seen an increase in the tents," said 48th Ward Alderwoman Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth.

Manaa-Hoppenworth said that the issue has become particularly serious in the parks along DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Montrose and Bryn Mawr, with some areas almost completely taken over by tent encampments.

"Concerns about fires. We've had trees on fire. We've had reports about violence in the tent communities," said Manaa-Hoppenworth. "And we've had just concerns, rumors about children being in the tents."

At a tent city near Wilson Avenue, there were people cooking meals just a few feet from the roar of passing cars.

No one knows for certain why so many have settled here, but the number of people grew significantly over the summer.

"I've been here at tent city for four months," said a woman living in a small tent with a propane heater.

She shared that she had been living in an apartment with housing vouchers provided by the city, but the funding ran out.

Now homeless, she believes the funds were redirected to support migrants being bused to Chicago.

"If they got funding for the Venezuelans that come in from Mexico or whatever, they house them like that. But what about the people that's been out here?" the woman asked.

In the meantime, the City of Chicago, along with various volunteer groups, is conducting regular well-being checks.

FOX 32's Dane Placko met three outreach workers from a group called the Family Guidance Center who were distributing potentially lifesaving medications and providing additional support.

"It's growing," said support worker Synque Adams. "The amount of people living in tents is growing."

Support worker Katherine Mazur said that many of the people living in the parks have no other options.

"They're getting pushed out and they have nowhere to go. They obviously have nowhere to go. They just have to find somewhere to put their tents and sleep and be safe at night," said Mazur.

Alderwoman Manaa-Hoppenworth said she has requested the city to conduct an accelerated moving event, a special program designed to provide shelters and services for concentrated homeless populations. However, the city informed her that there is no funding left in this year’s budget.

"Right now, there are no scheduled accelerated moving events in the 48th Ward. We would like at least one or two to happen next year. And we're going into budget season. So, all these priorities, they need to be talked about," said Manaa-Hoppenworth.