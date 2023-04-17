Tentative agreement made between faculty and staff union, Governors State University administration

A tentative agreement was reached between the faculty and staff union and Governors State University administration Monday night.

The two sides began bargaining in June 2022, and entered mediation in December, officials said.

After little progress was made in sessions with a mediator, members took a strike vote in March and went on strike last Tuesday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"We’re relieved that we’ve come out of this process with a contract that addresses workload concerns so that we can better support students, and that gives our outstanding faculty and staff fair compensation for the great work they do every day. This contract is a step towards strengthening our university and the support we can give our students, and it will contribute to attracting high-quality educators and retaining the excellent faculty and staff we have. We are looking forward to reviewing the details with our members and will hold a vote to ratify the contract," said GSU University Professionals of Illinois (UPI) President Mike Hart.

Union members will return to work Tuesday.

A ratification vote is planned as soon as members examine the tentative agreement.