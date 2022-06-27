'The Terminal List' stars Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch discuss career decisions that still haunt them

Chris Pratt, fresh off the success of his big-screen blockbuster Jurassic World: Dominion, is now returning to his television roots in the new Prime Video series The Terminal List.

Pratt stars as a Navy SEAL who leads a mission that goes horribly wrong – and he starts to suspect that he and his team may have been sabotaged, a realization that haunts him for months upon his return home.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Pratt and his Terminal List co-star Taylor Kitsch ("Friday Night Lights") about the professional equivalent of that – being haunted by a professional decision that they still think about to this day.

"I’m pretty darn proud, man, of the journey," Kitsch said. "I’m sure as actors, you’re always like ‘I can be better in this.’"

Pratt added, "the strange reality is that no actor, producer or creator of art, film or television is never a member of the audience of their own film."

The Terminal List starts streaming on Prime Video on Friday, July 1.