Terrence Shannon Jr. rape trial: Jury selection to begin in Kansas

Terrance Shannon Jr.'s rape trial was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Lawrence, Kansas Monday morning.

The former Illinois basketball star was ordered to stand trial on a rape charge following testimony from a woman who said she was "terrified" as she was being assaulted.

Shannon, 23, of Champaign, Illinois, is accused of committing sexual assault on Sept. 9, in Lawrence, Kan. The Lawrence Journal-World reported that Shannon was in Lawrence that day to watch a football game between the Illini and the University of Kansas.

Prosecutors in Douglas County charged Shannon on Dec. 5 with rape or an alternative count of sexual battery. The complaint says the accuser was born in 2005.

Shannon was suspended for six games but had his suspension overturned after filing a temporary restraining order against the University of Illinois. He was the third-leading scorer in the NCAA last season.

He was invited to the 2024 NBA Combine in May despite the ongoing case. During the combine, Shannon told reporters that the outcome of his trial would be "the deciding factor" for him to play in the NBA.

In a court appearance on May 10, Shannon testified that he never touched the woman, according to the Journal-World. Judge Sally Pokorny then ordered Shannon to stand trial and allowed him to remain free on $50,000 bond.

"I’m looking forward to my day in court," Shannon said.

