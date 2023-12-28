Illinois suspends star guard Terrence Shannon Jr. amid rape charge

Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. was suspended from the team Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a rape charge stemming from an alleged incident that occurred in Kansas in September.

The district attorney's office in Douglas County, Kansas issued the warrant on Wednesday, according to a statement from university officials. Shannon traveled to Lawrence, Kansas on Thursday where he turned himself and was returning to Champaign after posting bail, officials said.

The incident allegedly occurred when Shannon traveled to Lawrence to watch the Illini football team play at Kansas on the evening of Sept. 8, school officials said.

CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 07: Terrence Shannon Jr. #0 of the Illinois Fighting Illini brings the ball up court during the game against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at State Farm Center on November 7, 2022 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hic

"He was not in Lawrence on officials University business, nor was he a member of the University's travel party," according to the statement.

The 23-year-old star guard, who is from Chicago and attended Lincoln Park, has been suspended from all team activities, effective immediately, while the case is being investigated.

CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 06: Illinois Fighting Illini Guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) advances the ball on a fast break as Eastern Illinois Panthers Guard Nakyel Shelton (3) defends during the college basketball game between the Eastern Illinois Panth

"The University and DIA have shown time and again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct," Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said in a statement.

"At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations. We will rely on that policy and our prior experiences to manage this situation appropriately for the University and the involved parties.