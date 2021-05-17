Tesla in autopilot mode crashes into patrol car in Washington state

Nobody was hurt when a Tesla in autopilot mode crashed into a patrol car over the weekend in Western Washington.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was called to 103rd Ave NE on Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

Authorities said the deputy parked on the shoulder with his emergency lights flashing. About 30 seconds later, a Tesla in autopilot crashed into the patrol car.

Photo credit: Snohomish County Sheriff's Office

There were no injuries, but the patrol car had significant damage.

"This is a great reminder that vehicles may have autopilot to assist, but it cannot be relied upon to get you safely from one destination to the next," deputies wrote in a Facebook post about the incident.

