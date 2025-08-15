Texas woman charged after alleged kidnapping attempt stopped at Midway airport: police

The Brief Cindy Sanchez, 47, of Fort Worth, Texas, allegedly tried to take two Aurora children to their father in Mexico, who lacks legal custody. Police say she falsely claimed the mother’s permission; she was stopped with the children at Midway Airport. Sanchez faces kidnapping, child abduction and unlawful restraint charges and is held in Kane County Jail.



An unannounced visit to an Aurora home ended at Midway International Airport, where police said they stopped a Texas woman accused of trying to take two children to Mexico.

What we know:

Aurora police said they were called at 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the 500 block of Rosewood Avenue for a report of a possible kidnapping involving two children, ages 11 and 13.

When officers arrived, they learned the children had been staying with family when a woman came to the home claiming she was sent by their mother to take them to an out-of-state location. The woman left with the children, but police later determined the mother had not authorized anyone to take them.

Chicago police later found the woman and the children at Midway International Airport. Aurora officers responded to assist and returned the children to their family.

Suspect Charged :

Police identified the woman as Cindy Sanchez, 47, of Fort Worth, Texas, a relative of the children’s father.

Pictured is Cindy Sanchez, 47, of Fort Worth. (Aurora PD)

Authorities said the father, who does not have legal custody, paid Sanchez to bring the children to him in Mexico via the Texas border.

Sanchez was charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of child abduction and two counts of unlawful restraint.

What's next:

She is being held at the Kane County Jail pending a pretrial hearing.