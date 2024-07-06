Text phishing scam targets Illinois Tollway customers, falsely claiming unpaid tolls

A text phishing scam is targeting Illinois Tollway customers, falsely claiming they owe money for unpaid tolls.

An alert about the scam was posted on the Illinois Tollway website on Saturday.

According to Illinois Tollway officials, I-PASS customers are receiving texts from "Illinois toll way" that falsely assert they owe specific unpaid toll amounts.

Customers who receive the scam text messages are urged to disregard and delete them.

If you're unsure if they're legitimate, customers can also check their accounts online here or call the customer service center at 1-800-824-7277 between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Victims of the scam can file a complaint online here.