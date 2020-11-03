‘That’s why you should vote’: Man reunites with lost cat on Election Day thanks to local voter

A man from Gainesville, Florida was reunited with his lost cat on Nov. 3, thanks to a local voter hitting the polls on Election Day.

Demetri — or Meech, for short — had been missing for the past six weeks. The owner, who goes by “darko” on Twitter, said that the person who found his cat recognized the feline from the missing flyers he posted around the neighborhood.

After weeks of no success, the owner received a video from someone at a nearby church voting station asking if the cat was his. He immediately went to the poll site and was reunited with Meech.

“Welcome home, my best friend,” he tweeted alongside a sweet video of the reunion. “P.s. That's why you should vote.”