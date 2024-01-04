Field Museum announces free days for 2024

The Field Museum is releasing new days for free admission in 2024.

All Illinois residents will get in for free on Wednesdays through the rest of the year, the museum announced Thursday.

You'll have to get those tickets in-person at the museum in order to prove residency.

Kids ages two to six will also be able to participate in "Play Lab Play Dates" – a new program featuring activities like story-time and science experiments.

To learn more about the free days, follow this link.