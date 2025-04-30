New Netflix series 'The Four Seasons' inspired by 1981 film

The Brief Netflix is bringing back the 1981 Alan Alda film "The Four Seasons" as an eight-episode series with stars Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte, and Colman Domingo. The show follows three couples navigating friendship and personal change over four seasonal getaways. The cast says the series explores evolving relationships and emotional growth through the lens of time and crisis.



The 1981 Alan Alda dramatic comedy "The Four Seasons" is now being turned into a new eight-episode series for Netflix — featuring an all-star cast, including Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte and Colman Domingo.

The series follows three couples who take four different trips, each in a different season — spring, summer, fall and winter — and how their friendships (like the seasons) are constantly changing.

What they're saying:

The all-star cast sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to talk about how their relationships with their own characters are constantly changing as well.

"I think it started with the writing of this," Colman Domingo said. "I think they were very much interested in seeing where these characters are month after month, and where they are in crisis."

Tina Fey added "I think our characters going through different seasons," and "I think that is true with friendships."

"The Four Seasons" starts streaming on Netflix on Thursday.