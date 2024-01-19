The Great American Dog Show takes over Schamburg this weekend

The fur is flying at the Renaissance Convention Center in Schaumburg this weekend at the Great American Dog Show.

Scott Pfeil, President of the Great American Dog Show and International Kennel Club of Chicago, said the event is an amazing showcase for dogs of all breeds.

"This is amazing," Pfeil said. "We have some of the greatest dogs from all around the country. We have almost 1,200 dogs competing for best in show over three days."

Live events include agility and obedience competitions and demonstrations, a puppy show, and Greet the Breeds exhibits that offer an opportunity to get expert advice and learn the latest training techniques.

"I definitely use positive reinforcement. I'm using treats right now. And a toy for her as well, and petting and praise and just giving her a lot of my attention," said Julia Lane, a trainer whose dog Latte is participating in the agility competition.

"It used to be ... you would correct the dog for making an error and that's how they learned. Now, we teach them with flawless learning. We help set them up to be successful. And they learn what we're rewarding," she said.

The show runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or at GreatAmericanDogShow.com.