Holiday fun at The Gwen: Curling, fondue and stunning views

The Brief The Gwen hotel in River North offers a unique holiday experience with curling, fire pits, and European-inspired bites on its terrace. Guests can enjoy festive cocktails, fondue, and city views in a partially enclosed, wind-protected setting.



Upstairs at The Gwen in River North is not your traditional holiday outing.

The venue has all the trappings of a fun night out: fire pits, good food, holiday cocktails, boozy hot cocoa and curling.,

There is no real ice and no need for special shoes or clothing, just an opportunity to compete against friends with a beautiful city backdrop.

"We have a lot of great things going on here at The Gwen. We are highlighting some of our wonderful bites for the season. We have a little bit of everything, something for sweet, something for savory. It’s European inspired," said Ramon Gomez, chef concierge and guest experience manager at The Gwen.

The menu, exclusive to the curling package, includes a Gruyère fondue set with roasted vegetables and a dessert version with Belgian dark chocolate. There are also eggnog flights.

The terrace offers nice views of the city.

"We have a unique experience right here in the River North area," Gomez said. "We are partially enclosed by the beautiful architecture of Chicago and that blocks some of the wind. It provides a little bit more of a temperature-controlled environment."