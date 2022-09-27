The history behind the Long Grove bridge that has been hit over 40 times

The hits keep on coming for Long Grove's famous covered bridge.

It has been crashed into 41 times in the past two years.

It has us wondering — what's going on up there?

FOX 32 discovered that when the bridge was rebuilt two years ago, it was reinforced.

"The one great thing is when we put it back together we put the steel reinforced I-beams across it so every time it's hit there's very minimal damage to the bridge and a whole lot of damage done to these trucks," said Jesse DeSoto from the Long Grove Historical Society.

The top of the bridge is eight and a half feet, and signs are posted.