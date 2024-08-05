Matt Damon and Casey Affleck reunite in 'The Instigators'

Lifelong friends and longtime collaborators Matt Damon and Casey Affleck reunited on screen for their new action comedy "The Instigators."

The Oscar-winning actors played two inept thieves who find themselves entangled in a botched robbery. As a hit is put out on their lives, they must navigate the city of Boston to evade danger.

The two actors first worked together in the city of Boston in the 1997 classic drama "Good Will Hunting," which won Damon an Oscar for screenwriting.

"When we did ‘Good Will Hunting,’ no one knew who the hell we were" said Damon. "Nobody bothered us at all, nobody said anything to us."

Damon recalled another scene in their 1997 classic: the iconic bench scene.

"I remember shooting in the park with Robin [Williams] – at the time, it was funny, because he was the most famous guy in the world, but what people would shout was: ‘MORK!’" said Damon.

"The Instigators" starts streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, Aug. 9.