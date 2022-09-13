'The Janes' posters vandalized ahead of documentary screening in Bucktown
CHICAGO - An HBO documentary tells the story of a Chicago-based group that helped thousands get abortions before Roe V. Wade.
It's called "The Janes."
Posters promoting the event were recently vandalized with spray paint crossing out the women's faces.
Organizers say they remain committed to promoting education and activism of abortion rights.
A screening of the film is being held Tuesday night in Bucktown.
The screen will take place at Holstein Park at 7 p.m., and it will also feature a "Q & A" with four members of the Jane Collective, and several abortion providers and advocacy groups.