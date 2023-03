Fans of the hit sitcom The Office can return to Dunder Mifflin next month!

All you have to do is head over to Navy Pier. There will be an Office cast reunion and an interactive fan convention on April 22 and April 23.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Multiple members of the cast will be there, including Dwight, Toby, Kevin, Oscar, Meredith and Creed.

Tickets for The Office reunion start at $50.