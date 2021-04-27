The Wiener's Circle in Lincoln Park looks to add bar menu, outdoor patio

The Wiener's Circle in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood is hoping to expand.

The owners of the hot dog stand are requesting a liquor license as they want to add a bar menu and outdoor patio to the establishment.

However, Block Club Chicago reports that some nearby residents are concerned the additions will make for a noisy atmosphere, which will disturb the neighborhood.

The Wiener’s Circle owners told Block Club Chicago the patio will not be loud, and that there will be the usual "party in the front" but it will be all business in the back.

The establishment will hire new staff to monitor the front and back patios, assuring the environment does not get too loud or obnoxious, according to Block Club Chicago.

The hot dog stand, located at 2622 N. Clark Street, has been closed since January for remodeling. It plans to reopen later this summer.