There's a group of people stealing stuff from self-storage units in Chicago

Published 
South Commons
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to track down a team of burglars who target self-storage units.

Police say the group includes four to five men, and one woman. They might be driving a dark-colored pickup truck, perhaps a Ford F-150.

They're suspected of breaking into storage units on West Harrison near the Chicago River sometime on November 11, and into units on East 25th Street near I-55 on the early morning of November 14.