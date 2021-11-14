There's a group of people stealing stuff from self-storage units in Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to track down a team of burglars who target self-storage units.
Police say the group includes four to five men, and one woman. They might be driving a dark-colored pickup truck, perhaps a Ford F-150.
They're suspected of breaking into storage units on West Harrison near the Chicago River sometime on November 11, and into units on East 25th Street near I-55 on the early morning of November 14.
