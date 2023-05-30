These billionaires are worth more than the US Treasury has in cash, report says

article

As U.S. lawmakers work to pass the debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated in recent weeks to lift the nation’s borrowing limit and prevent a default, cash levels in the U.S. Treasury continue to drop.

Data posted on the department’s website shows that its cash balance fell to $38.8 billion at the close of business on May 25, which is down from the $316 billion in operating cash that the department had at the start of the month. The U.S. Treasury maintains its cash in an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York .

As it stands, a number of individuals throughout the world are worth more than the U.S. cash reserves, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index – a daily ranking of the world’s wealthiest people based on net worth.

The New York Times noted how the outlet’s founder, Michael Bloomberg, is left off the list under its editorial policy, but Forbes estimates his net worth as about $94.5 billion .

Here are the billionaires with higher net worths than the U.S. cash reserves, according to Tuesday's ranking:

Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury group LVMH: $193 billion

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter: $185 billion

Jeff Bezos, founder and chief chairman of Amazon: $144 billion

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft: $126 billion

Larry Ellison, co-founder and executive chairman of Oracle: $116 billion

Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft and investor: $115 billion

Larry Page, co-founder of Google: $112 billion

Warren Buffett, investor and chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway: $111 billion

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google: $107 billion

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook and CEO of parent company Meta: $95.5 billion

Carlos Slim, investor: $92.2 billion

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, granddaughter of the founder of L'Oreal: $88.1 billion

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of the conglomerate Reliance Industries: $86.1 billion

Amancio Ortega, founder of Inditex fashion group: $67.8 billion

Jim Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune: $66.8 billion

Rob Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune: $65 billion

Alice Walton, heiress to the Walmart fortune: $64 billion

Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group: $62.9 billion

Zhong Shanshan, founder and chairman of the beverage company Nongfu Spring: $61.5 billion

Jacqueline Badger Mars, heiress and co-owner of Mars, world's largest candy maker: $61.4 billion

John Mars, heir and chairman of Mars, world's largest candy maker: $61.4 billion

Julia Flesher Koch & family, heirs of the businessman David Koch: $60.7 billion

Charles Koch, chairman and CEO of conglomerate Koch Industries: $60.5 billion

Michael Dell, founder, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies: $54.5 billion

Alain Wertheimer, co-owner and chairman of Chanel: $46.4 billion

Gerard Wertheimer, co-owner of Chanel and head of company's watch division: $46.4 billion

Giovanni Ferrero, executive chairman of confectionery company Ferrero Group, & family: $43.5 billion

Zhang Yiming, founder and chairman of technology company ByteDance, parent company of TikTok: $42.3 billion

Klaus-Michael Kuhne, honorary chairman and majority owner of Kuehne + Nagel, world's largest sea-freight forwarder: $41.6 billion

Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike, and family: $41.5 billion

Francois Pinault, founder of the luxury group Kering: $40.1 billion

