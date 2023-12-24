These nonprofits are helping Santa Claus this holiday season

Jolly old Saint Nicholas is working hard to deliver gifts to boys and girls worldwide for the Christmas holiday.

And since it’s the season of giving, these non-profits are also helping Santa Claus to provide toys for children everywhere.

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Operation Christmas Child , told LiveNOW from FOX that they have collected about 11 million gifts for children this year.

"We want to be able to bless the children," Graham said. "Trust me, they are so excited because they have never had this before."

Wrapped presents (Photo by Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images)

For Operation Christmas Child, the Christian organization Samaritan’s Purse creates shoe boxes full of toys and items for kids throughout the year.

"For most of these kids that get this gift, it’s the first time in their entire life that they are ever given a gift," Graham continued. "I want these children to know that they’re not forgotten, that they’re loved and somebody cares for them."

Here are other holiday non-profit organizations you can donate to:

St. Jude

Aerial view of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Campus

During the holidays, there are so many ways to donate to St. Jude . From shopping for gifts to buying from brands that give back to the organization to making a monetary donation, here are the many ways you can give back.

One Simple Wish

One Simple Wish aims to provide love and care to thousands of children impacted by neglect or abuse in the foster care system. Now, you can grant a child's dream wish by browsing the wishes on the website, from toys to experiences.

Toys for Tots

Run by the U.S. Marine Corps, Toys for Tots collects and distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children.

Make-A-Wish Foundation

PHOENIX - FEBRUARY 26: WWE SuperStar John Cena and Make-A-Wish foundation special guest Max, speaks at the WWE and Make-A-Wish partnership announcement at U.S. Airways Center on February 26, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Nick Doan/WireImage) Expand

The Make-A-Wish Foundation creates life-saving wishes for children with critical illnesses. The organization says the wishes are more than just a nice thing. "Wishes impact everyone involved … For wish kids, just the act of making their wish come true can give them the courage to comply with their medical treatments."

Salvation Army Angel Tree

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an Angel, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in your community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys. The gifts are distributed to the family to place under their family Christmas tree.

Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby’s Family2Family program, its version of adopt-a-family, gives its generous donors the opportunity to make a direct impact on the lives of the children living in poverty by gifting them their most needed items for the holiday season. You can learn more here .

This story was reported from Los Angeles.