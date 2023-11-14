Expand / Collapse search

Thief wanted for kicking in doors of Chicago businesses, stealing property

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Park Manor
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Three burglaries were reported on Chicago's South Side in October and November. 

In each incident, an unknown offender gained access to the premises by kicking in or prying open a door. Once inside, the offender took property, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

  • 6900 Block of South Wabash Avenue on Oct. 28-29, between midnight and 11 a.m.
  • 6900 Block of South Indiana Avenue on Nov. 04-05, between 4 p.m. and 7 a.m.
  • 6800 Block of South Calumet Avenue on Nov. 10, at 9:07 a.m.

Chicago police did not provide a description of the offender.

If you have any information, Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.