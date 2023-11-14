Thief wanted for kicking in doors of Chicago businesses, stealing property
CHICAGO - Three burglaries were reported on Chicago's South Side in October and November.
In each incident, an unknown offender gained access to the premises by kicking in or prying open a door. Once inside, the offender took property, police said.
The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:
- 6900 Block of South Wabash Avenue on Oct. 28-29, between midnight and 11 a.m.
- 6900 Block of South Indiana Avenue on Nov. 04-05, between 4 p.m. and 7 a.m.
- 6800 Block of South Calumet Avenue on Nov. 10, at 9:07 a.m.
Chicago police did not provide a description of the offender.
If you have any information, Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.