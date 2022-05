Two people broke in and stole merchandise from a business Wednesday morning in Chicago's West Loop.

The pair smashed the front window of a business around 4:12 a.m. in the 700 block of West Randolph Street, police said.

They stole merchandise and money from inside before fleeing westbound in a black coupe, possibly a Mercedes, according to officials.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.