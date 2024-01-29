Thieves break into 8 vehicles in Chicago, steal power tools: police

Chicago police are investigating eight vehicle thefts that occurred on the Northwest Side last week.

In each incident, the offenders arrived at targeted locations in a white SUV and then broke into cargo or work vans, police said.

The offenders then took power tools from within and then fled the scene.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

4700 block of North Kenneth Avenue, sometime on Jan. 25 or Jan. 26

4900 block of North Springfield Avenue sometime on Jan. 25 or Jan. 26.

5400 block of North Kimball Avenue sometime on Jan. 25 or Jan. 26.

5500 block of North Bernard Street on Jan. 26 at 3 a.m.

4600 block of North Elston Avenue on Jan. 26 at 3:20 a.m.

5100 block of North Springfield Avenue on Jan. 26 at 3:54 a.m.

5400 block of North Bernard Street on Jan. 26 at 4:30 a.m.

4500 block of North Avers Avenue on Jan. 26 at 5:50 a.m.

Chicago police say the offenders are described as two Hispanic males.

Anyone with information on these crimes should contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.