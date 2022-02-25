Thieves burglarize pair of Chicago businesses overnight on Northwest Side

Two businesses were burglarized at nearly the same time Thursday night in the Bucktown and Wicker Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

At 9:40 p.m., four suspects entered a business in the 2100 block of West Division Street and began loading merchandise into plastic garbage bags before fleeing the scene, police said.

One minute later, four suspects went inside a business in the 2000 block of North Damen Avenue and stole merchandise in garbage bags, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The two businesses are one roughly one mile apart.

Police have not said if they believe the burglaries were related.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.