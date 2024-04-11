Thieves drag ATM out of West Town gas station

An ATM was stolen from a gas station Thursday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

Police said three males in a white sedan pulled into a gas station around 3 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Grand Avenue.

The suspects entered the gas station, dragged an ATM to their car and fled the scene, according to police.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Another ATM was stolen from a business in Logan Square on Monday. Just before 3 a.m., three suspects broke into the glass door of a business in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and stole an ATM, according to Chicago police.