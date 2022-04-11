Thieves fail to break into ATM during Park Manor attempted burglary

Thieves broke into a business early Monday but failed to make off with any loot in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Around 4:34 a.m., the suspects damaged the front door of a business in the 200 block of West 75th Street and got into the building, police said.

Once they were inside the building, they damaged an ATM but failed to take any money from it, according to police.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP