Thieves now using tow trucks to steal cars in Chicago

It’s a brazen plan hatched by thieves. They are now using tow trucks to steal cars.

It has been happening on the city's North Side and police have issued a community alert.

Good thing victim Jacob Harris has a Ring camera and captured a black tow truck with a large round logo on the side that was in the process of stealing a car. The suspect had already lifted Jacob’s vehicle.

"It's horrible. People pay for their property and for it to be taken like that, it's not right,” Jacob said. “I didn’t order a tow truck, this entire thing is crazy.”

The reported thefts happened about 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 3400 block of North Ridgeway Avenue and about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 3900 block of North Drake Avenue, police said.

In the theft that happened on North Drake Avenue, the thief is described as being a male wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt covering his face and driving a black tow truck with a circular decal on the passenger door, police said.

FOX 32 called the company represented by the decal on the door and the owner confirms he fired one of his new drivers recently for possibly stealing. Chicago police say they are now looking into it.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.