Police issued an alert Tuesday after thieves stole materials and appliances from homes in the Fuller Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

In the burglaries, thieves enter the properties and take copper tubing, wiring, furnaces and water heaters during the morning hours from the 4200 block of South Princeton Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.

