Thieves steal unattended vehicles in West Town: police

Police are warning Near West Side residents of a string of vehicle thefts reported in recent weeks in West Town.

In each case, the vehicles were left unattended with the keys inside when they were stolen, Chicago police said.

The thefts happened:

At 8:15 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 900 block of West Randolph Street;

At 5:15 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 1000 block of West Lake Street;

At 2:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 500 block of West Lake Street;

At 7:20 p.m. Nov. 18 in the 200 block of North Peoria Street;

At 6:40 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 800 block of West Fulton Street; and

At 5:30 p.m. in the first block of North Racine Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to all Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.