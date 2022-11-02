Thieves targeting Kia, Hyundai cars on West Side: police

At least 11 Kia and Hyundai cars have been stolen on Chicago's West Side over the last two weeks.

Police are warning residents in the Humboldt Park area after carjackers targeted Kias and Hyundais. The offenders may be using the stolen cars for armed robberies in the same area.

The carjackings too place at the following times and locations:

In the 1500 block of North Monticello Ave on Oct 17, 2022 at 3 p.m.

In the 1400 block of North Hamlin Ave on Oct 20 at 12 a.m.

In the 3900 block of W Cortland St. on Oct 23 at 12p.m.

In the 1900 block of N Ridgeway Ave on Oct 24 at 6:30 p.m.

In the 3700 block of W Hirsch St on Oct 24 at 12:30 p.m.

In the 3900 block of W Armitage Ave on Oct 24 at 1 p.m.

In the 1700 block of N Monticello Ave on Oct 25 at 9:30 a.m.

In 1500 block of N Hamlin Ave on Oct 26 at 8 p.m.

1800 block of N Monticello Ave on Oct 28 at 6 p.m.

1700 block of N Monticello Ave on Oct 28 at 12 a.m.

3600 block of W Wabansia Ave on Oct 29 at 8:30 p.m.

If you have any information about any of these incidents contact Area Five Detectives at (312) 746-7394.