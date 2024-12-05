Things to do in Chicago this weekend Dec. 6-8

As the first week of December is nearing the end, Chicago is heating up with events to keep your spirits bright. Spice up your weekend with a trip to Navy Pier for the annual Christmas Ship arrival or find the perfect, quirky gift at the One of a Kind Show.

Here’s a look at things to do in Chicago this weekend, Dec. 6, 2024.

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

Joanna Connor Band at Chicago Blues Center Dec. 6

WGCI Big Jam at Wintrust Arena Dec. 7

Love Actually in Concert Dec. 7

Brett Eldredge at The Chicago Theatre Dec. 8

What theatre shows are in Chicago this weekend?

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Joffrey Ballet: The Nut Cracker

& Juliet

Blue Man Group Chicago

Bill Maher: The WTF? Tour

The Best of The Second City

What other events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Navy Pier Christmas Ship Arrival

For the 25th year, the beloved Christmas ship is returning Saturday, Dec. 7. Over 1,200 families will receive a free Christmas tree courtesy of the Christmas Ship Committee, Coast Guard and Ada S. McKinley Community Services. Free public tours of the ship will also be available starting Friday. More information can be found online.

One of a kind Show

If you’re looking for unique Christmas gift ideas, the One of a Kind show should be a stop on your list. Showcasing thousands of handmade pieces, shoppers can find items at a variety of price points and interests. The holiday show is open Dec. 5- Dec. 8 at Merchandise Mart Plaza.

Fork ‘n Film

Fork ‘n Film, the innovative cinema experience that merges movies with fine dining has expanded, with the newest addition in Chicago. The immersive experience allows guests to not only watch a film but taste it as well. Opening shows begin Dec. 6 at 21C Museum Hotel. Tickets can be purchased online.