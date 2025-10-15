Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Arts in the Dark, Open House, SAUCED Night Market

Looking for events in Chicago this weekend? Look no further! The city is packed with fall festivals, art fairs and Halloween happenings for all ages.

Don’t forget to check the weekend forecast before heading out for your autumn adventure.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Oct. 17: Madilyn Mei at Outset

Oct. 17: Sons of the East at House of Blues Chicago

Oct. 17: Lainey Wilson at Allstate Arena

Oct. 17: Cuco at Riviera Theatre

Oct. 17: Violent Femmes at The Salt Shed Indoors

Oct. 17: moe. at Vic Theater

Oct. 18: Ski Mask The Slump God at House of Blues Chicago

Oct. 18: LUCIUS at The Salt Shed Indoors

Oct. 18: J.I.D at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 18: Brandy & Monica at United Center

Oct. 18: Conjunto Primavera at Rosemont Theatre

Oct 19: Jack & Jack at House of Blues Chicago

Oct 19: Parcels at The Salt Shed Indoors

Oct. 19: Indigo De Souza at Thalia Hall

Oct. 19: Matt Maeson Vic Theater

What sports are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Oct: 17 Chicago Blackhawks versus Vancouver Canucks

Oct. 18: Northwestern Wildcats Football versus Purdue Boilermakers

Oct. 18: Chicago Wolves versus Rockford IceHogs

Oct. 19: Northwestern Wildcats Womens Volleyball versus Illinois Fighting Illini

Oct. 19: Chicago Wolves versus Rockford IceHogs

Oct. 19: Chicago Blackhawks versus Anaheim Ducks

Oct. 19: DePaul Mens Basketball versus Loyola

What comedy and theatre shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Disney Presents The Lion King

The Book of Mormon

Morgan Jay at The Chicago Theatre

Preacher Lawson at Chicago Improv

Sarah Millican at The Auditorium

KevOnStage and Tony Baker at The Chicago Theatre

What events are in Chicago this weekend?

SAUCED Night Market

The popular SAUCED Night Market returns to Half Acre Beer Co. (2050 W. Balmoral Ave.) Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. The free event features more than 50 local vendors, live DJ sets, craft beer, and bites from local eateries.



Boo with Sue at the Field Museum

Trick-or-treat among dinosaurs at Boo with SUE, a Halloween celebration at the Field Museum Friday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Guests can explore exhibits after hours, meet "spooky specimens," and tackle the new "Dioramas in the Dark" walkthrough attraction.

Fall West Loop Contemporary Fine Art Expo

Art lovers can browse works from artists across seven states at the Fall West Loop Contemporary Fine Art Expo, held in a historic Beaux-Arts building. The event opens with a Friday night preview from 7 to 10 p.m., and continues Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bronzeville’s Fall Festival 2025

Celebrate community and culture at Bronzeville’s Fall Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3609-3521 S. King Drive. The family-friendly event features games, music, health and wealth workshops.

We Love Yacht Rock at Navy Pier

Set sail for smooth sounds at "We Love Yacht Rock," a free celebration at Navy Pier Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. The event includes DJ sets, family activities, themed food, a retro market and trivia inspired by soft rock hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Boo-seum Bash at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

Get into the Halloween spirit at the Boo-seum Bash on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. Families can enjoy hands-on crafts, live animal encounters and a behind-the-scenes look at the museum’s "boneyard" collections.

Arts in the Dark Parade

One of Chicago’s most dazzling fall traditions returns with the 11th annual Arts in the Dark Parade on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. The free, family-friendly spectacle along State Street features larger-than-life puppets, performers, and glowing floats celebrating the city’s creative spirit.

Open House Chicago

Explore some of the city’s most unique spaces during Open House Chicago, the free annual architecture festival by the Chicago Architecture Center. Running Saturday and Sunday, the event offers access to historic, cultural and design landmarks across dozens of neighborhoods.

Halloween Vintage and Artisan Fest in Ravenswood

Shop seasonal finds at the Halloween Vintage and Artisan Fest in Ravenswood, open Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m. The free, pet-friendly market includes local food vendors, vintage décor and a display of classic cars and neon signs.

Historic Chicago Ghost Tour

Climb aboard a haunted bus for a guided, three-hour journey through Chicago’s eerie past. Stops include the Congress Plaza Hotel, the former "Murder Castle," and Prairie Avenue’s haunted mansions.

Stream: Interactive Public Art

Take part in Stream, a new interactive artwork by Gabriel Barcia-Colombo, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to 150 N. Riverside Plaza. Participants will be filmed and projected live onto the building’s massive LED screen, becoming part of a collective portrait.

Pumpkins & Pigskins

Celebrate fall and football at Pumpkins & Pigskins Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gallagher Way. Watch the Bears-Saints game on the video board, paint pumpkins and enjoy live music. No RSVP required.